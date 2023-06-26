Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a theft and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Opelika investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for a felony theft investigation. The offense occurred on May 26, at Planet Fitness located at 2500 Pepperell Parkway, in Opelika.

Investigators say the pictured suspect stole a trifold wallet containing credit cards. The suspect attempted to use the credit cards at a nearby Walmart shortly after the theft.

The suspect is described as a man wearing red pants, a white t-shirt, a black and white hat, and light-colored Crocs.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 3rd degree, a class D felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app.

