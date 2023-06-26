Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon; Otherwise getting much hotter this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It gets hotter as the week goes on; the most oppressive heat and humidity is forecast to arrive late week.

After Sunday evening’s severe storms, we’re starting off quieter on this Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A chance of showers and storms exists Monday afternoon. Watch for some areas of severe weather again. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There is another chance of showers and storms primarily during the afternoon that will be capable of producing severe weather (damaging winds and hail) in spots. Coverage is expected to be around 40%. Until then, it will be hot and very humid; a bit breezy as well. Highs near to just above 90 degrees.

Here's an idea of how the radar may look Monday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly dry tonight, but as a weak front moves through during the overnight, there could be a few sprinkles or a stray shower briefly around daybreak. Temperatures will start off warmer in the low to mid 70s Tuesday.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Hot, but not as humid. Highs between 92 and 95 degrees. Mostly sunny, hot and dry Wednesday with widespread highs in the mid 90s.

Temperatures soar to well above average levels by late week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Upper 90s to near 100 degree heat is a very real possibility Thursday, Friday and even Saturday. Humidity looks very high making it feel more like 105°+ during the peak heating of the day. The only saving grace will be if we can get a shower or thunderstorm in here, which is possible in spots.

Our first heat wave of the season will bring highs near 100 late in the week, feeling hotter with the humidity. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head toward the holiday weekend, the chance of showers and storms goes up. Temperatures should return to more normal levels (closer to 90 degrees) early next week and for the 4th of July itself. Stay tuned as we tweak the forecast between now and then.

A more normal summer pattern toward the holiday weekend and early next week with highs closer to 90 and storms in the forecast at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.