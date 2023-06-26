Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Supreme Court won’t let a North Carolina charter school force girls to wear skirts to school

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place an appellate ruling barring a North Carolina public charter school from requiring girls to wear skirts to school.

The justices declined without comment to hear an appeal from the Charter Day School in the eastern North Carolina town of Leland. A federal appeals court had ruled that the school’s dress code violated students’ constitutional rights.

School founder Baker Mitchell had said the dress code was intended to promote “chivalry” by the male students and respect for the female students, according to court documents.

The dress code already has been changed to allow girls to wear pants, in line with the lower court ruling.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the U.S. Supreme Court at https://apnews.com/hub/us-supreme-court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI: Skeletal remains found behind Kysor Warren identified
CPD operation seized items
Columbus police arrest 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
CPD theft suspect
Columbus police search for wanted man for breaking into a business
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges
Well-known Columbus radio program director arrested on domestic violence charges

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York.
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
The suspect in the attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs gay nightclub is set to plead guilty
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Closing arguments set in trial of deputy accused of failing to stop Parkland school shooter