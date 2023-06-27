City of Columbus: Still no approved financial budget

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This issue comes up every year, and the millage rate is set by the city council in order to help them determine how much money will be collected to keep the city running throughout the year.

“It is required, when the value of all the taxable property in Muscogee County is expected to increase,” says City Attorney, Clifton Fay. This is the latest public hearing in reference to the millage rate and property assessment for the city of Columbus. But what does it all mean?

“It’s required by law that we compute that rate so that we can receive a total amount in revenue this year as we did based on last year’s digest based on if no assessments had occurred,” says the city Finance Director. Property owner after property owner addressing the council over if the millage rate were to rise, taxes would be something they could not afford, and they will pass it down to the consumer or tenants.

“I can’t raise my prices or I lose more customers and it gets harder,” says business owner John Anker.

Council Member Toyia Tucker, says if the millage rate goes too high, that will force business owners to pass the buck to consumers. “If the taxes went up that much that means, that somehow, the money, basically the buck passes to the renter,” says Tucker. Tucker also says council is responsible with making sure property owners are not forced to have liens on their properties, or tenants with no place to live, and city services cut short because no revenue from a scarce budget.

“So we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that we are fiscally responsible that we are accountable and that we provide transparency,” says Tucker. if property owners have a dispute over the appraisal value of their home, they are encouraged to file an appeal. “The appeal period ends July 14th, and if they close of business on the 14th, the online appeal button turns off and they won’t be able to appeal after that,” says city Chief Appraiser Suzzane Widenhouse.

The deadline for city council to pass a budget will be June 30th.

