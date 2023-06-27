Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted and validated gang member, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, has been arrested on numerous outstanding warrants in Columbus.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says deputies successfully conducted arrests warrants on Jalik Dillard and arrested him on the following charges,

Felony violation of probation

Felony theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Felony fleeing/attempting to elude

Felony second-degree cruelty to children

Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of marijuana with intent

Reckless conduct

Abandonment of a controlled substance

Possession of drug-related objects

Hit and run

Reckless driving

Simple battery (family violence)

Upon the fugitive’s arrested, deputies seized nearly three pounds of marijuana, oxycodone tablets, two firearms and over $4,300 in cash, which resulted in additional charges.

Dillard was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he will await his court hearing.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.