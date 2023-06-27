Business Break
Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges

Jalik Dillard
Jalik Dillard(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted and validated gang member, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, has been arrested on numerous outstanding warrants in Columbus.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says deputies successfully conducted arrests warrants on Jalik Dillard and arrested him on the following charges,

  • Felony violation of probation
  • Felony theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Felony fleeing/attempting to elude
  • Felony second-degree cruelty to children
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony possession of marijuana with intent
  • Reckless conduct
  • Abandonment of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Hit and run
  • Reckless driving
  • Simple battery (family violence)

Upon the fugitive’s arrested, deputies seized nearly three pounds of marijuana, oxycodone tablets, two firearms and over $4,300 in cash, which resulted in additional charges.

Dillard was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he will await his court hearing.

