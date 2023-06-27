Business Break
Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police’s Motor Squad is investigating a deadly wreck.

Officials say the crash occurred along the I-185 southbound ramp to Manchester Expy.

Columbus police confirmed that one person had died due to the accident.

Police ask drivers to use caution while traveling in the area or choose an alternate route.

