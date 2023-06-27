Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police’s Motor Squad is investigating a deadly wreck.

#TRAFFIC CPD’s Motor Squad is investigating a deadly crash along the I-185 southbound ramp to Manchester Expy. Use caution while traveling in the area or choose an alternate route.#cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) June 27, 2023

Officials say the crash occurred along the I-185 southbound ramp to Manchester Expy.

Columbus police confirmed that one person had died due to the accident.

Police ask drivers to use caution while traveling in the area or choose an alternate route.

