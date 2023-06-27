GA DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT: Monday, June 26

CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - It all came down to this day, both 12U and 10U GA District 8 titles were up for grabs, Monday night.

12U BASEBALL GAME 3 FINAL: Northern 0, Harris County 5:

Harris County takes home the 12U title.

10U BASEBALL GAME 3 FINAL: Northern 3, Harris County 2:

Northern takes home the 10U title.

Congratulations to both teams and all the other teams that won their respective titles in the GA District 8 Tournament.

Please see the video player above for highlights of the first game mentioned.

Please visit the official tournament website for more scores and information throughout the week.

