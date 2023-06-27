Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Heating up and drying out

Tyler’s forecast
Getting hotter Tuesday and Wednesday but it's not too humid yet compared to late in the week.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No need for the umbrella the next couple days unless you’re using it for shade! Temperatures are going up, but the hottest and most uncomfortable conditions are expected later in the week.

The highest heat and humidity is just to our south/west, but it's enroute to the valley...
The highest heat and humidity is just to our south/west, but it's enroute to the valley starting Thursday and Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sunshine on this Tuesday. Hot and a bit breezy at times. After a humid morning, it doesn’t look *quite* as humid this afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the 92 to 95 degree range in most spots and it won’t feel that much hotter than that with the current humidity levels.

Hot and dry Tuesday with a nice breeze.
Hot and dry Tuesday with a nice breeze.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A startlit sky tonight. Pleasant and a tad cooler. Instead of the low to mid 70s, we’ll start off Wednesday in the mid 60s to near 70. A small but perhaps noticeable difference. Don’t get used to that though! Our days will get hotter as the week progresses. Lots of sun and heat Wednesday. Still not too humid with highs in the mid 90s area-wide.

Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday.
Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. This is expected to mark the beginning of our hottest stretch. Forecast highs will be in the upper 90s, and as humidity begins to rise it will feel like 100°+ at times. Friday and Saturday will be even more humid. As daytime highs approach the century mark (we may hit 100° in some spots), it will feel like 105-110° during the hottest part of the day. The only saving grace may be a few pop up storms. Coverage doesn’t look too widespread at this point.

Feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits starting Thursday and will be around...
Feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits starting Thursday and will be around 105-110 at times, especially Friday and Saturday based on the latest forecast.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Some questions exist as to when the ridge of high pressure loosens its grip over our area or breaks down. But there are hints of that happening late in the weekend or early next week. While the high humidity won’t go anywhere, the heat shouldn’t be as extreme when that happens thanks to a better chance of showers and storms. As of now, we’ll have scattered showers and storms around for the 4th of July.

The worst heat and humidity sets up over the area late week into the weekend.
The worst heat and humidity sets up over the area late week into the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.
Death investigation underway after body found in Lanett
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
CPD operation seized items
Columbus police arrest 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
CPD theft suspect
Columbus police search for wanted man for breaking into a business

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Tomorrow Planer
Hot and Dry Days Ahead of the Valley
Monday Evening Weather On the Go
Here's an idea of how the radar may look Monday afternoon.
Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon; Otherwise getting much hotter this week