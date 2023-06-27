Heating up and drying out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - No need for the umbrella the next couple days unless you’re using it for shade! Temperatures are going up, but the hottest and most uncomfortable conditions are expected later in the week.

The highest heat and humidity is just to our south/west, but it's enroute to the valley starting Thursday and Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sunshine on this Tuesday. Hot and a bit breezy at times. After a humid morning, it doesn’t look *quite* as humid this afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the 92 to 95 degree range in most spots and it won’t feel that much hotter than that with the current humidity levels.

Hot and dry Tuesday with a nice breeze. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A startlit sky tonight. Pleasant and a tad cooler. Instead of the low to mid 70s, we’ll start off Wednesday in the mid 60s to near 70. A small but perhaps noticeable difference. Don’t get used to that though! Our days will get hotter as the week progresses. Lots of sun and heat Wednesday. Still not too humid with highs in the mid 90s area-wide.

Highs will be in the mid 90s Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. This is expected to mark the beginning of our hottest stretch. Forecast highs will be in the upper 90s, and as humidity begins to rise it will feel like 100°+ at times. Friday and Saturday will be even more humid. As daytime highs approach the century mark (we may hit 100° in some spots), it will feel like 105-110° during the hottest part of the day. The only saving grace may be a few pop up storms. Coverage doesn’t look too widespread at this point.

Feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits starting Thursday and will be around 105-110 at times, especially Friday and Saturday based on the latest forecast. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some questions exist as to when the ridge of high pressure loosens its grip over our area or breaks down. But there are hints of that happening late in the weekend or early next week. While the high humidity won’t go anywhere, the heat shouldn’t be as extreme when that happens thanks to a better chance of showers and storms. As of now, we’ll have scattered showers and storms around for the 4th of July.

The worst heat and humidity sets up over the area late week into the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

