Opelika Main Street names new exectuive director

Opelika Main Street
Opelika Main Street
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Main Street announced its new executive director, Melissa Muford-McCurdy.

A native of Camp Hill, Alabama, Munford-McCurdy worked as a licensed sales manager for Allstate for 17 years and held the title of Board President for the last three and a half years.

Before taking on the role of Opelika Main Street director, Munford-McCurdy held the position of full-time Sales Manager at Allstate Insurance Company, in addition to fulfilling various other responsibilities within the community.

During her tenure as Sales Manager, Munford-McCurdy was instrumental in driving significant client growth and overall expansion for the company.

“I am honored to continue to work with Opelika Main Street in this new role and look forward to help with continuing the growth & evolution of our beautiful downtown,” said MunfordMcCurdy. “Through new and existing partnerships and events downtown can continue to be the place where people from all around can come to live, eat, shop and be entertained.”

She succeeds former Director Ken Ward in this position.

To learn more about Opelika Main Street, click here.

