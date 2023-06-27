Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ryan Seacrest announced on social media Tuesday that he will succeed longtime host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.
Death investigation underway after body found in Lanett
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
CPD operation seized items
Columbus police arrest 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
CPD theft suspect
Columbus police search for wanted man for breaking into a business

Latest News

Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion
All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS,...
Murder charges dropped for mother, son involved in fatal shooting
Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his...
RAW: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in the face
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing