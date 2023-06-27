StartUP Columbus announces third annual BizPitch Competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - StartUP Columbus announced its third annual BizPitch Competition.

StartUP Columbus is an entrepreneurial support organization that teamed up with Columbus State University’s Abbott Turner College of Business and Technology to host the competition.

The competition provides local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase there startup business. BizPitch follows the format of popular TV show “Shark Tank” - giving entrepreneurs a platform to pitch there innovative business ideas to a panel of judges.

This competition will take place in November 9 of this year.

“The process is one of the most important pieces for entrepreneurs,” said Ben MacMinn, Executive Director of StartUP Columbus. “Providing resources and support is one of the most important things entrepreneurs can have and that’s what StartUP Columbus is focusing on doing - getting to the point so they can run the business.”

This year there will be winners in both the tech and traditional business categories - with prizes up to $40,000.

$15,000 Traditional Business Winner

$15,000 Technological Business Winner

$5,000 Finalists.

Below is the list of qualifications to apply for BizPitch:

Applicant must be owner/founder/CEO of company

Business must be based in the United States

Business must be operating less than three years

Finalists must participate in the in-person Pitch Competition on November 9 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Early-stage plans welcome

$20 application fee

The application opens on June 27 and the deadline for applications is July 28.

