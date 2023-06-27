Stewart Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 38-year-old woman

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

38-year-old Mary Joe Stanfield was last seen on June 16 on Cotton Street in Lumpkin. Officials say Stanfield was driving a white 2009 Nissan Altima with a Georgia tag number “TAC9156″. Stanfield also goes by ‘Joie’.

Her clothing description is unknown. Stanfield is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials say Stanfield is 5′4 and around 190 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the current location of Stanfield, or any other information of who she may be with, please contact Deputy K.D. Hodges at the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311.

