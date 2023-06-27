Still Hot but Not as Humid Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeling the heat once again today across the Valley with temperatures in the low 90s, but the hottest days are still yet to come. The “heat dome” that is bringing the oppressive triple-digit temperatures to Texas will be moving east, bringing the heat with it. Wednesday will be filled with sunshine with highs in the mid-90s, but the humidity won’t be as big of a factor until Thursday. Highs are forecasted in the upper 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday ( a few spots could hit the 100° mark these days). The muggier air the Valley will see these days will make temperatures feel like 105-110°. A few pop up showers/storms are likely during this stretch could bring relief from the heat, but coverage is not expected to be widespread. The rain coverage does increase going into Sunday with a 30-50% coverage stretching into next week. This means showers/storms are likely on Independence Day, but we will have a better idea of what we can expect for the Fourth going into the weekend.

