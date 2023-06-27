Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Talbotton clinic offers new program aimed at combining mental health and fitness

(Source: New Horizons Behavioral Health)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A clinic in Talbotton is offering a new program aimed at combining mental health and fitness.

New Horizons Behavioral Health hosted an open house to discuss the new program called BhFit, which brings various healthcare resources to rural areas.

The program is designed to bring much-needed behavioral and integrated services to the rural community of Talbot County.

Amelia Copeland grew up in the area and is now the Rural Care Coordinator for Talbot County.

“The program is designed to help people who have drug use disorders, mental health disorders, and also to help with the opioid overdoses that’s going on in our community,” said Copeland.

“I’m very excited about New Horizons coming back into the community to provide mental health services here in the city of Talbotton and Talbot County,” said the mayor.

BhFit is made possible by a partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
Man ID’d in deadly crash on I-185 south in Columbus
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.
Death investigation underway after body found in Lanett
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
CPD operation seized items
Columbus police arrest 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
Jon Ossoff
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff opens Columbus constituent services office

Latest News

RUN THE RACE: Former WTVM Reporter Was Suicidal But Now Helps You Tackle The Mental Game
RUN THE RACE: Former WTVM Reporter Was Suicidal But Now Helps You Tackle The Mental Game
The Battle twins are doing double the work here at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. They exude the...
Identical twin employees at Phoebe Sumter have guests seeing double
Piedmont Columbus Regional Youth Volunteer Program giving teens hands - on experience in...
Piedmont Columbus Regional Youth Volunteer Program giving teens hands-on experience
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle
Columbus Surgeon and Father Writes Novel About Drug Addiction and His Family’s Battle