Talbotton clinic offers new program aimed at combining mental health and fitness

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A clinic in Talbotton is offering a new program aimed at combining mental health and fitness.

New Horizons Behavioral Health hosted an open house to discuss the new program called BhFit, which brings various healthcare resources to rural areas.

The program is designed to bring much-needed behavioral and integrated services to the rural community of Talbot County.

Amelia Copeland grew up in the area and is now the Rural Care Coordinator for Talbot County.

“The program is designed to help people who have drug use disorders, mental health disorders, and also to help with the opioid overdoses that’s going on in our community,” said Copeland.

“I’m very excited about New Horizons coming back into the community to provide mental health services here in the city of Talbotton and Talbot County,” said the mayor.

BhFit is made possible by a partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine.

