Civil rights group travels for answers in deadly Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A civil rights organization from South Carolina traveled to East Alabama in response to a deputy-involved shooting earlier this month.

The National Racial Justice Network hosted a press conference in front of the Lee County Justice.

They say they want answers surrounding the death of 58-year-old Lucas Gibbs of South Carolina.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, his truck reportedly went into a ditch, and Gibbs appeared to be asleep. When deputies approached the truck, they said Gibbs fired at them while backing out of the ditch on Lee Road 250.

Deputies fired back, and Gibbs was found dead at the scene.

According to the National Racial Justice Network, his family has tried reaching out for more answers and wants to see the dashcam footage.

Both officers reportedly have returned to work.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones released a statement saying he’s aware the Gibbs family’s goal is to figure out exactly what happened between Gibbs and his deputies.

“The family was provided what information we could share, which is limited due to the independent, ongoing nature of the investigation being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,” Jones added.

Once the investigation is completed, the SBI will release its findings to the Lee County District Attorney for a possible grand jury.

