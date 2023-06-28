Business Break
Columbus bridal boutique highlighted in “Woman in Business” series

Daphne's Bridal Boutique
Daphne's Bridal Boutique(Source: Daphne's Bridal Boutique Facebook)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chamber of Commerce highlighted a local business owner as part of a new “Women in Business” series. The spotlight was shined on Daphne’s Bridal Boutique.

Business owner Daphne Hill was selected to share the story.

Women from all over the Fountain City, joined by others from around the area, checked out her boutique.

This feature series also partners with presenting sponsor TSYS, A Global Company.

“If you have a desire, the opportunity is there, and I want other women and even young girls [to know] that business ownership is a viable option. And whatever they desire to do, they are able to do it,” said Hill.

Daphne’s Bridal Boutique is located at 1358 13th Street, right across from Piggly Wiggly.

