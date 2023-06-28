Business Break
Columbus City Council approves new budget, lowering property taxes for residents

By Amaya Graham
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council voted to approve the new budget for 2024 on June 27, and there is some good news for homeowners.

As part of the city’s new budget, council voted to decrease the millage rate - lowering property taxes for Fountain City residents.

$334 million was approved for the 2024 operating budget which is a $20 million increase from 2023.

These funds will go to things like community services, public works ,recreation & culture and public safety just to name a few.

Councilwoman Toyia Tucker said that after several meetings, she is elated that it has been finalized, and it will also give residents some relief.

‘’I think the council knew that we need to provide actual tax relief to our citizens, but we have been prudent, we have been responsible, we’re being accountable and transparent,” she said.

The relief coming to homeowners who recently seen an increase in their property taxes.

‘’The residents will see a deduction within how much money they will pay for property taxes. I mean that’s a huge relief, ” Tucker said. We know that we want individuals to have more disposable income, so whatever relief we can provide to our residents, that’s what this council is going to do’'

As of right now, the time when residents will see those decreases are unknown, but they are coming.

