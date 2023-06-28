Columbus girls’ softball team seeking help from community
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus girls’ softball team needs your support for an opportunity of a lifetime.
The Pioneer Little League Major Girls All-Star is asking for the community’s sponsorship and donation to help them reach their goal of $10,000.
These donations will help cover the team’s expenses to allow them a week full of memories as they strive to win it all and make it to Region.
Sponsorship opportunities include a Gold Package and Silver Package.
All sponsors and donors will receive a special shout-out via social media to recognize your generosity.
You can donate to the team by CashApp ($PioneerAllStars2023) or Venmo (Pioneer All Stars 2023).
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.