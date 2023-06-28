Business Break
Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are working on extinguishing a fire in Phenix City.

The incident happened near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 13th Street.

According to the Phenix City fire chief, crews have been fighting the fire since 8:15 a.m.

Officials say no one was in the building at the time of the fire, therefore, there are no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

