DJ ‘Incognito’ shares his story of never giving up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dj “Incognito” is a nationally syndicated radio personality, and he sat with News Leader 9 to talk about his life’s journey.

He is a Columbus native and Shaw High School graduated, who planted his roots in radio at the age of 16.

His first full-time job was working at 98.3 “The Beat” WBFA.

Now, in what he calls a “Full Circle Moment,” he is now a nationally syndicated personality at the same station.

His show has been aired in multiple cities across the country every week night like Dallas, Cleveland, and Columbus.

You can hear Incognito’s radio show, “Posted on the corner,” from 7 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday.

He tells Columbus natives to not be afraid to call in and share your love for the city on the air waves.

