Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus

Uptown Columbus
Uptown Columbus(Source: Uptown Columbus, Inc.)
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Something that’s been talked about for years is starting to come to life in Uptown Columbus.

A new Market is opening in the heart of downtown Columbus, bringing much-needed grocery supplies to the area, along with a family-friendly atmosphere to dine and relax.

Owner Cesar Bautista is not new to the food industry. The first business he opened in the Fountain City is located right next door: Bodega 1205. He’s been working on the Downtown Market project for three weeks and expects to be open for business in the next two weeks.

“What we want to bring is fresh products to compliment the market on Saturday,” Bautista told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams. “I get it, Saturday is booming on the market side, but what about Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or the rest of the week?”

Cesar Bautista moved to Columbus in 2019 after being in the military and travelling across the country. Now calling Columbus home, he says he saw the need for a grocery store in Uptown, and that was the initial goal for Bodega Latin American Restaurant located right next store.

“If we needed to go somewhere to buy produce or something, we’d either have to go to Wal-Mart, Publix.. there is nothing really close to us,” he explained.

... but more than necessity, Bautista said he is breathing new life into the former bank in the historic Empire building, bringing community together whether for work, a meal or a cup of coffee.

Columbus native Jacy Jenkins has lived Downtown for more than a decade. She said the need for an accessible market has been a hot topic for years.

“I’m incredibly excited. I’ve loved seeing how Bodega has expanded,” Jenkins said, “We’ve needed something like this for the past ten years that I’ve lived down here. The coffee, the atmosphere, the old-school pharmacy style... we’ve needed a hub like this downtown.”

The goal is to sell local goods including basic cooking and cleaning supplies along with fresh cut meats, coffee, a salad bar and more.

“I also want the neighbors to have a place to hang out, not just buy groceries,” Bautista said. “Something less formal, more spontaneous.. You come in your golf cart, grab a beer, we’re going to have beer and wine as well.. and hopefully your wife calls you and asks why did you spend five hours looking for a loaf of bread in the market. "

Right now, crews are finishing up electrical and plumbing work and also awaiting a few licenses.

The plan is to fully open shop in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigating deadly crash on I-185 South
Man ID’d in deadly crash on I-185 south in Columbus
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead in a vehicle in Lanett.
Death investigation underway after body found in Lanett
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Planet Fitness theft suspect
CPD operation seized items
Columbus police arrest 3 during operation, seizes firearms and drugs
Jalik Dillard
Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges

Latest News

Opelika Main Street
Opelika Main Street names new exectuive director
Talbotton clinic offers new program aimed at combining mental health and fitness
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
BizPitch Competition 2022
StartUP Columbus announces third annual BizPitch Competition