Forester Pontoons coming to Quitman County

QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp made a special appearance in Quitman County Tuesday, June 27 for a big announcement about what’s coming to Georgetown, an hour south of Columbus.

Forester Pontoons, a boating company, is the newest business coming to the area.

It’s the latest economic announcement to come in 30 years.

“This is big news. This is our first major business to come to Quitman County in many, many years,” county leader, Larry Matthew Self said.

The boating company makes large pontoon boats, and being so close to two lakes, it came down to location.

“We’re right next to the great lake, Walter F. George, and Lake Eufaula. A boat manufacturing plant is perfect here,” Self said.

Governor Brian Kemp agreed.

He also said the company needs to come to the South where people are ready to work.

“You can have a great site, you can have great incentives, you can have a great company, but if you cannot hire the people, skilled workers, to work in that company... to build that product, it’s going to be an unsuccessful endeavor.”

In the company’s first year, they plan to hire at least 10-12 employees, with hopes of 20-30 in later years.

Kemp said it comes down to economic development all over the state.

“85 percent of the billions of dollars of investment and over 30 thousand of the new jobs that we have announced in the last two years are coming to areas outside of metro Atlanta,” he said.

According to county leaders, it’s been two years in the making for the company to make it to the area.

“We’ve got a good relationship with the governor, our county does, and he put state money into helping get this started,” said Self.

The county leaders also said that jobs coming to the area will help the county continue to grow.

