Getting hotter each day; Most oppressive humidity arrives late week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The strong ridge of high pressure that many have been calling a “heat dome” is finally expanding outside of Texas. That will bring hotter temperatures and eventually higher humidity our way.

The high pressure ridge is over Texas today keeping the hottest weather just to our west, but it starts moving toward us the rest of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lots of sun and heat on this Wednesday. Hot but not too humid with highs between 93 and 97 degrees across the Chattahoochee Valley. Winds will be lighter than the last couple days.

Mainly clear overnight. Lows early Thursday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’re on ALERT Thursday, Friday and at least Saturday for building heat and more uncomfortable humidity levels. Highs each day will easily be in the upper 90s in many spots, maybe reaching 100° for a few. When you account for the humidity, it will feel like 100-110° at times.

Feels Like temps will reach the triple digits at times starting Thursday. Friday and Saturday will probably be the most uncomfortable days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

While Thursday looks dry, we can’t rule out some storms coming down from the north Friday or maybe Saturday. Depending on the time of day if you in fact get a storm, this could affect temperatures slightly, but not the humidity; so you still have to be extra careful if you’re outside for any prolonged period of time.

The high pressure may be in a position where it gives us some storms starting Friday or Saturday. It is too early to say. (Source: WTVM Weather)

By early next week, Mother Nature should dial back on the temperatures a bit while the humidity stays with us. Highs will be more like the low to maybe mid 90s. Watch for a chance of showers and storms at times, maybe around 40-50% for the 4th of July. It is too early to get into specifics, but as always around here, storms could interfere with some of your plans. We’ll keep you posted.

The most extreme heat should start to break down early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

