Heat & Humidity Building In

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The big story as we take you through the next few days will be the heat building in. We expect upper 90s for Thursday through Saturday with the chance that some folks reach the triple digits at some point along the way. When it comes to how it will ‘feel’, when you combine our temperatures and humidity, we will be looking at those values between 103-110 through the first part of the weekend. A shower or storm would be possible on Friday or Saturday, but most folks are going to stay dry. When we do get a storm in this kind of heat, it can be pretty intense, so we’ll watch out for that. The rain coverage will be increasing a bit heading into Sunday and early next week. Look for a 30-40% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening - temperatures will start to back down a bit with highs in the low to mid 90s. The Independence Day holiday is Tuesday, so for those with plans that might take you outside, be sure to keep the WTVM weather app handy to keep track of any rain or storms along the way. It won’t be a washout, and many will stay dry - but some will have to dodge some stormy weather along the way. For the rest of next week, expect similar weather conditions.

