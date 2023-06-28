Business Break
LaGrange police searching for suspect involved in robbery, aggravated assault

(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway for a female suspect charged with burglary, aggravated assault and robbery by snatch.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to reports of a theft at an apartment on Miller St.

Authorities met with the victim, who stated a female, only known to her as “Lil Mama,” came into her house, stole her cell phone and caused injuries to the 63-year-old woman, followed by leaving the scene.

The suspect is described as having a small build and is known the frequent the area.

Anyone with information on Lil Mama’s whereabouts should contact the LaGrange Police Department.

