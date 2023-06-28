New Target to open in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn is getting ready to open a brand new Target next month.

Mayor Ron Anders shared the opening date is July 16.

The shopping center is coming to the Downtown area on North College Street.

It will be on the ground floor of the Godbold Building in front of Eddies Calzones and Bizilla’s Cafe.

According to the city council, the development is a 19,000-square-foot retail space.

Anders says he and the rest of the city are thrilled to add Target to downtown Auburn as it gives people an opportunity to enjoy the town by dining and shopping in the area.

