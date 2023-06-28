News Leader 9 discusses the dangers of children in hot cars

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is a scorcher out there and we are only a few days into summer. By the end of the week, we could see triple digit temperatures.

With that comes the reminder of always checking your back seat, and not leaving a child in a hot car.

Last year, little 3-year-old Kendrick Engram junior died inside an SUV in the Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Rd, after being in his grandmother’s care.

“Just be aware, if you are an adult, just be responsible, you know the children are innocent they can’t help themselves, and when you have a child, that puts the responsibility on you,” says Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Brian.

Bryan talks with News leader 9 about the importance of making sure parents check the back seat.

For Kendrick’s mother, she says the pain of her son being gone is still very fresh.

“I think about him a lot. It’s kind of hard still,” says Kendrick’s mother Yolanda Thomas.

We decided to see how long it would take for temperatures inside this car to reach the point that it becomes dangerous, so we took a thermometer and placed it inside this vehicle to see how long it would take to get hot.

It only took 9 minutes for the temperature to climb to over 100 hundred degrees. Temperatures no one can stand. Kendrick’s mother says she misses her child daily and never wants another mom to experience this pain.

“It gets so hot, just remember to get your kids out of the car.”

The child, who was mistakenly left in the car by his grandmother, was found by her son later discovering Kendrick inside.

“it’s hurtful and painful, and I beat myself up about it and prayed about it, so it’s really really painful.” says Cassandra Thomas.

Yolanda tells News Leader 9 she doesn’t blame her mother, instead says anything can happen at anytime so parents need to always check behind themselves.

“It can happen so quick, everything happens for a reason. I don’t blame anybody, and I don’t hate anybody, it’s life,” says Yolanda.

Thomas says they are still needing assistance with paying for Kendrick’s headstone, they are asking for the community to help in those efforts.

To make a donation to the family, the phone number is (706) 573-7037.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.