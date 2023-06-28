Triple digit threat weather looms: tips to stay safe in heat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’ve spent any time outside today, you definitely got a taste of the heat. The heat is expected to get worse as the week continues.

Before you have fun in the sun this week, there are precautions to take to avoid heat illnesses.

Although the high heat and humidity isn’t reaching record highs, experts say it is more important now than ever to keep yourself hydrated. For those of you who have to be outside for work or have children who need to burn energy, News Leader 9 has tips to help you stay safe and hydrated.

“This kind of heat and humidity can take your breath away. ”We’re looking at higher humidity moving in and that’s going to make it feel like 105 maybe even 110,” says Storm Team 9′s Tyler Allender.

If you have to go outside, one of the key things to note is hydration.

“It’s unbearable and it’s not always comfortable or fun, but you know the kids have to let their energy out somehow. We don’t want to stay cooped up all day,” says Columbus resident Kelly Garcia.

Dr. Daryl Ellis, attending physician at Piedmont Riverchase says it’s important to prepare your body for the heat before going outside, to drink water and lots of it.

“2 liters before you go and then every two hours you should take another half a liter in every two hours during the duration of your activity,” says Ellis.

That half a litter changes to a full one for those who work hard in the heat.

“Make sure that you’re wearing a hat to try and cover your face and your head. You want to cover your skin if you can wear long-sleeves and long pants, it keeps your body temperature down. You don’t want to be out there with polyester covering yourself up,” says Ellis.

Your body’s temperature control system can overload, leading to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and worse a heat stroke.

“The first thing you must do is get out of the heat. Get into a cool place. You can start taking sips of water, you don’t want to drink a lot of water all at once because you’ve already gotten an upset G-I tract, and then you have the nausea and vomiting, take sips of water in a cooled environment and use cold towels, particularly to the most important parts your head, the base of your neck, your axilla and your groin,” says Ellis.

The axilla is your arm pit.

When out in the sun, Dr. Ellis recommends to use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 45. For everyone, If you’re at risk for potential skin cancers, have family history of skin cancer, fairer skin, red hair or a lot of freckles, the recommendation is sunscreen with SPF 60 or better.

