What the PACT Act means for veterans’ benefits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The PACT Act is a relatively new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The Act has added to the list of health conditions caused by this exposure - meaning many more vets are now eligible.

The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The law helps provide generations of Veterans - and their survivors - with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. Claims that were previously denied may be approved now that several presumptive conditions have been added to the list.

Joshua Jacobs says so far about 700,000 veterans have applied but he believes millions more are actually eligible to receive monetary benefits - plus other benefits like education, housing, and insurance.

