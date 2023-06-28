Why WTVM’s flag is temporarily not being flown

Business Break
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You may have noticed the US flag we usually fly here at WTVM on Wynnton Road is not up on our flagpole at the moment.

That’s because the clip and pulley system we use to raise the flag for proper display is broken and needs to be replaced.

The flag is an important symbol of our country and there are longstanding rules as to how to treat our flag with respect. For instance, the flag should never regularly be flown upside down - that’s universally understood as a sign of distress.

The US flag should also be replaced if it is torn or dirty. When flying the flag at night, the flag should always be illuminated with a light. Because our flagpole system is currently broken, we are not able to fly the flag until it’s fixed.

WTVM is working on this repair and will return the flag to our flagpole as soon as we can.

