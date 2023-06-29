Auburn closures, schedule changes for Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fourth of July is Tuesday, and the city of Auburn has announced its schedule changes and closures.

In honor of Independence Day, several City facilities will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. However, downtown parking, except for the Wright Street Parking Deck, will be free.

Residents should note that the Auburn Public Library will be temporarily closed. However, you can still return your borrowed books using the book drops. Additionally, you can access a vast collection of e-books, e-audiobooks, and digital magazines online at Auburn Public Library’s website.

Most Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, but Samford Pool and the Yarbrough Tennis Center will be open.

Samford Pool will have lap swim from 10 a.m. to noon and recreation swim from 12:30 - 5 p.m.

The Yarbrough Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. All parks, playgrounds, and cemeteries will be open from sun up to sundown.

Auburn asks people to Come join them for Parks and Recreation’s Independence Day Celebration on July 4th at 5 p.m., located behind Duck Samford Stadium. The community is invited to enjoy the fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m.

