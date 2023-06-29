Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort drugs

According to a police affidavit, Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft. (Source: WFIE)
By WFIE Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A babysitter in Indiana is accused of giving three children drugs, which left them hospitalized.

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft.

The affidavit reports that when the mother came to the house in Evansville to pick up her kids, she found Byrd sitting on the front porch while the children were inside, unconscious.

Police said one of the children, who is 15 years old, told officers that Byrd was showing them “how to snort the pills.”

The child said after that, the last thing they remember was vomiting and falling unconscious on Byrd’s bed.

Police said they found items in the home that matched the 15-year-old’s story.

The three children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jalik Dillard
Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Enrichment Family Services to host community expo
Enrichment Family Services to host community expo
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Christine King Farris, sister of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at the King holiday...
Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.’s sister and civil rights activist, dies at 95
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the affirmative action decision