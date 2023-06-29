Columbus interim police chief gives update on the department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time since taking office two months ago, Columbus’ Interim Police Chief is going in-depth with us about what steps he’s taking to lead the department.

He was brought in after the former chief was forced to retire amid controversy surrounding his leadership style.

Columbus Interim police chief Stoney Mathis says his current focus is identifying the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats within the Columbus Police Department.

Mathis says a part of that is putting the right leaders in the right places.

Back in May, Stoney Mathis started his role as interim chief. Over the course of those two months, Mathis says he has seen where over the years, certain things have gotten out of whack when it comes to positions and ranks throughout the department.

“Probably when they came up with a corporal position, it probably wasn’t an FTO position, but over the years, corporals have moved throughout the Police Department, and the FTOs were just not getting compensated for the job that they were doing,” said Stoney Mathis

Mathis promoted those field training officers to corporal positions. He also moved up a sergeant to command sergeant because they were performing the duties but did not have the rank. Mathis moved an officer up to lieutenant as well.

Mathis spoke with the city council on Tuesday for that approval.

“And I think he discovered after he had made these appointments or these promotions, we did not have the Lieutenant slot available So what he did was he requested council, and they were happy to help him out. They actually reclassified one Sergeant position to a lieutenant, which was vacant, and that impacted the budget by maybe eight or $9,000,” said Skip Henderson

Even with the promotions Mathis says many positions still need to be filled.

‘’I’m short 143 police officers; I’m supposed to have 448′' said Stoney Mathis

When Mathis started in this position, he said it would be very hard to change the culture of the Columbus police department quickly, but he could soon change the atmosphere. He says daily officers are coming by his office and saying thank you. Mathis says he may be here to stay.

“Matter of fact, a lot of people have asked me if I was gonna be interested in putting in for the permanent position, and my response was it depends on how much support I get from the mayor and the council, and they just prove that they’re going to support me so I’m very interested in the position and I’m going to do all I can to continue to improve morale,” said Stoney Mathis

Mayor Skip Henderson says residents should expect to see the Chief of Police position filled by the fall of 2024.

