Columbus Police search for critically missing person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing person.

The Columbus Police Department and the family of Violet McKinley are concerned for her safety.

According to officials, 89-year-old Violet McKinley was last seen on June 28 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at her residence located at 7961 Jenkins Road.

Officials say she was wearing a white shirt and black pants, and she has Alzheimer’s disease. They say she mentioned going home to Florida, and is believed to have left in her 2011 Cadillac CTS luxury vehicle, cream colored, bearing Florida Tag # ZC48N.

If you have any information on Violet McKinley’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 and the Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 649-3449.

