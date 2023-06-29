Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Police search for critically missing person

CPD missing person Violet McKinley
CPD missing person Violet McKinley(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a critically missing person.

The Columbus Police Department and the family of Violet McKinley are concerned for her safety.

According to officials, 89-year-old Violet McKinley was last seen on June 28 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at her residence located at 7961 Jenkins Road.

Officials say she was wearing a white shirt and black pants, and she has Alzheimer’s disease. They say she mentioned going home to Florida, and is believed to have left in her 2011 Cadillac CTS luxury vehicle, cream colored, bearing Florida Tag # ZC48N.

If you have any information on Violet McKinley’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 and the Youth and Adult Services Unit at (706) 649-3449.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jalik Dillard
Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
‘Hearts are heavy’ | Christine King Farris, MLK’s last sibling, dead at 95
Vehicle overturned on Whittlesey Blvd
Vehicle overturned in car accident on Whittlesey Blvd
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Rental fraud Zoom interview with CEO and Cofounder of Dwellsy Jonas Bordo