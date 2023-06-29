Business Break
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman faces 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing photos and videos of children being sexually abused.

According to officials, 38-year-old Townes Ward Borum was arrested due to a joint FBI and GBI investigation into the production and distribution of online child pornography.

Court documents say the GBI was contacted by New Jersey law enforcement on May 20, 2022, regarding information about a woman sending nude photos of a young child to a man in their jurisdiction.

The first Cybertip originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, resulting in the findings of other digital files of child sexual abuse material on the man’s cell phone.

Authorities say the man said that the defendant, Borum, was providing him with the material and that they had been communicating on the Whisper App and by text message.

He also stated to investigators that in exchange for the child porn, he paid Borum’s rent and other expenses.

GBI executed a search warrant, and Borum was arrested at her home on May 21, 2022. Her cellphone, which officers seized, contained hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, according to the courts.

Additionally, officers found messages with others discussing exchanging the materials for money, along with advertisements she created and posted to sell the content.

With 20 years in prison, the defendant may have to pay a $250,000 fine. She also faces a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

