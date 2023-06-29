Due to extreme hot weather: the SafeHouse will open during weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the heat and humidity builds over the coming days, it will be more difficult to spend a lot of time outdoors. While this won’t be record heat, please remember to stay hydrated.

To combat the extreme hot weather, SafeHouse Ministries will open the SafeHouse, located on 2101 Hamilton Road on June 30 - July 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The SafeHouse is open to all residents with no questions asked.

