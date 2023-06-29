Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Due to extreme hot weather: the SafeHouse will open during weekend

SafeHouse flyer
SafeHouse flyer(Source: SafeHouse Ministries)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the heat and humidity builds over the coming days, it will be more difficult to spend a lot of time outdoors. While this won’t be record heat, please remember to stay hydrated.

To combat the extreme hot weather, SafeHouse Ministries will open the SafeHouse, located on 2101 Hamilton Road on June 30 - July 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The SafeHouse is open to all residents with no questions asked.

For Tyler’s full weather forecast, click HERE.

For more information on the SafeHouse, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jalik Dillard
Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

Enrichment Family Services to host community expo
Enrichment Family Services to host community expo
DJ ‘Incognito’ shares his story of never giving up
DJ ‘Incognito’ shares his story of never giving up
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
Why WTVM’s flag is temporarily not being flown
Columbus City Council approves new budget, lowering property taxes for residents
Columbus City Council approves new budget, lowering property taxes for residents