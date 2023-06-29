Enrichment Family Services to host community expo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking to place your child in a school environment or you’re looking for a job, enrichment services in Columbus may be able to help.

This Friday the organization who’s mission is to empower families through quality education, services and partnerships will host the ‘Be the Light’ community expo. Their giving people an opportunity to enroll children in early childhood programs.

They’re also hiring for several positions throughout their 11 county sites for teachers, teacher assistants, cooks, custodians, bus drivers and more.

Staff says the expo’s goal is to help both children and parents at once.

”Not only do we want to make sure the kids are more than school ready, we want to make sure the parents are able to achieve their goals we well. Through our employment training programs and career opportunities we have available in the organization support, we think we can definitely support families,” says

The “Be the Light” expo is set for this Friday June 30 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 3000 Macon road in Columbus, right behind the main library.

If you’re interested in a job make sure to have your resume along with proper documents if you’re looking to enroll a child in school.

