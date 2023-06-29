Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Enrichment Family Services to host community expo

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking to place your child in a school environment or you’re looking for a job, enrichment services in Columbus may be able to help.

This Friday the organization who’s mission is to empower families through quality education, services and partnerships will host the ‘Be the Light’ community expo. Their giving people an opportunity to enroll children in early childhood programs.

They’re also hiring for several positions throughout their 11 county sites for teachers, teacher assistants, cooks, custodians, bus drivers and more.

Staff says the expo’s goal is to help both children and parents at once.

”Not only do we want to make sure the kids are more than school ready, we want to make sure the parents are able to achieve their goals we well. Through our employment training programs and career opportunities we have available in the organization support, we think we can definitely support families,” says

The “Be the Light” expo is set for this Friday June 30 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 3000 Macon road in Columbus, right behind the main library.

If you’re interested in a job make sure to have your resume along with proper documents if you’re looking to enroll a child in school.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle building fire near 13th St. in Phenix City
Morning fire damages former food pantry near 13th St. in Phenix City
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Jalik Dillard
Columbus gang member arrested on outstanding warrants, added drug, gun charges
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Auburn restaurant, community mourning unexpected passing of chef
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus
Downtown Market opening in Uptown Columbus

Latest News

SafeHouse flyer
Due to extreme hot weather: the SafeHouse will open during weekend
DJ ‘Incognito’ shares his story of never giving up
DJ ‘Incognito’ shares his story of never giving up
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
Why WTVM’s flag is temporarily not being flown
Columbus City Council approves new budget, lowering property taxes for residents
Columbus City Council approves new budget, lowering property taxes for residents