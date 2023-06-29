Firework safety tips for the Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re planning on shooting fire works at home, there are a few steps you can take to stay safe.

In 2021, 74 percent of injuries due to fireworks, happened in the weeks before and after July 4th, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Two of the main risks include: burns to the face, hands, or upper torso, and also fire.

Columbus Fire Marshall Division Chief, John Shull, encourages people planning to light fireworks to not be under the influence, to never relight a firework if it did not go off the first time, and to be aware of the range it will shoot along with flammable material in surrounding area.

He also says to keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

The Director for Safe Kids in Columbus, Pam Fair, advises parents to try alternative activities with their children instead of allowing them to use fireworks.

“From glowsticks, to glow jewelry, silly string, having a great party with cake and homemade ice cream. Just leave the fireworks to the professionals,” says Fair.

Shull talks about some of the dangers of fireworks.

“Fireworks, they generate a lot of heat which is needed for a fire. So, just be aware of that. Be aware of your surroundings, and let’s be safe this Fourth of July,” says Shull.

Chief Shull also says that hearing can also be damaged by the sound of the fireworks.

He encourages those who plan to light fireworks to use extreme caution.

