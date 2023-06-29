First real heat wave of the summer is here

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the heat and humidity builds over the coming days, it will be more difficult to spend a lot of time outdoors. While this won’t be record heat, please remember to stay hydrated.

Above average temps and increasing humidity values are moving in. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny and hotter Thursday. Getting a little more humid toward the end of the day, but it could be worse. Temperatures max out between 94 and 97 degrees with a heat index (feels like temperature) around 98-100 degrees.

The next few days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some haze possible tonight from all the smoke still affecting areas well to our north. Otherwise, just a few clouds. Lows in the low to mid 70s Friday morning.

Sunny to partly cloudy Friday, hotter and getting stickier. Highs in the upper 90s; one or two of the hotter spots may reach 100 degrees. However, with the humidity, the heat index (feels like temperature) will top out between 100 and 105 degrees.

When you account for humidity, the heat index will top out above 100° starting Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Saturday looks just as hot with maybe some heat index values in excess of 105 degrees. The one saving grace either day is if any showers or storms pivot into our area. Some storms are possible, it’ll just be extremely difficult to time them out in advance. We may have another day with highs at 95 degrees or above Sunday.

While the shifting high pressure brings in more heat as it moves closer to us, the saving grace may be the chance of storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we head into next week, the rain coverage creeps up a bit more (40-50%). It won’t be a washout. While that won’t take the edge off the humidity, it should cut back on the heat more with highs getting closer to 90 degrees by mid-week. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the all important 4th of July forecast, but as of now hit-or-miss storms are expected.

Rain coverage appears to be a little higher by early to mid next week, which should eventually cut back on some of the heat. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.