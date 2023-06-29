Heat & Humidity Continues to Build; Better Storm Chances on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat will still be the main story here in the short-term with highs in the upper 90s for Friday and the weekend. The increasing humidity in the next few days will make it feel like 100-110 in spots across the Chattahoochee Valley. There may be some heat relief, however, in the form of rain and storms that will be moving through parts of the Chattahoochee Valley - mainly diving down from the north in little complexes we like to call an MCS. These are very hard to predict too far in advance, so stay tuned to the forecast closely as we move ahead. We expect an overall better chance of rain and storms for early next week, including your Independence Day. A coverage of around 40% is likely both for Monday and Tuesday - it won’t be a washout, but some will have to dodge some showers and storms for their holiday plans. For the middle and end of next week, the overall chance of rain will be going up, and as that happens, the afternoon high temperatures will be dropping a bit - back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

