Local 6-year-old overcomes odds

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A little Harris County girl is doing well after a rough start at life. She needed complicated surgery shortly after she was born, which forced her to face an uphill battle.

A six-year-old is thriving after being born with a complex heart defect and Down Syndrome. With these health concerns, she has had to face several obstacles.

Only being a few months old and a little over six pounds, Josie Kent needed open heart surgery. The only problem is she didn’t weigh enough. Doctors said she needed to WEIGH over ten pounds to be eligible for the lifesaving surgery, but they gave her the surgery at 8 pounds when her body could not go on any longer.

At six weeks old she had to have a feeding tube, which she kept after surgery, but eventually she was able to eat without it, but her mom Jane Kent says that was short lived.

“Then she got sick, and we spent nine days in the hospital, and then she totally quit eating everything,” says Jane.

At 2-years-old she started the intensive feeding program at Children’s Health Care of Atlanta, because the therapy she was in to help her take food by mouth was not working.

This is where they met Doctor Kathryn Stubbs, a Clinical Psychologist and Program Manager at Children’s Multi-disciplinary Feeding program.

“At that time, when we met her, she wasn’t eating food and she was getting her nutrition through feeding tube,” says Stubbs.

Josie now eats meals that are very structured, where she feeds herself curtain foods that has to be logged on a data sheet. She’s also allowed snacks where she can choose whatever she wants to eat.

With this type of structure, sending a child to school can be scary for a parent; however, Josie’s school took extra care to accommodate her.

“And then we went through feeding therapy the second time, and it was around the time when Josie was starting to kindergarten and the school system actually supported her. The school system actually supported a teacher to coming up to Atlanta to get trained on how to feed Josie,” says

Josie tells us she is going into second grade and her favorite pastime is watching Paw Patrol and Frozen.

