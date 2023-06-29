MCSO arrests man after issuing search warrant: drugs seized
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant was executed, drugs were seized.
According to officials, on June 28, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in Muscogee County and arrested Tobias Jackson.
Officials say the following items were recovered as evidence:
- 385.9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 25 psilocybin candy bars
- 5.4 lbs. of marijuana
- 44 THC cartridges
- 86 packages THC infused candy
- $4,561 in US Currency
Officials say Jackson was charged with the following:
- felony trafficking in psilocybin mushrooms
- felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- felony possession of THC oils with intent to distribute
- felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
