MCSO arrests man after issuing search warrant: drugs seized

MSCO suspect Tobias Jackson seized items
MSCO suspect Tobias Jackson seized items(Source: MCSO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant was executed, drugs were seized.

According to officials, on June 28, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in Muscogee County and arrested Tobias Jackson.

MCSO suspect Tobias Jackson
MCSO suspect Tobias Jackson(Source: MCSO)

Officials say the following items were recovered as evidence:

  • 385.9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 25 psilocybin candy bars
  • 5.4 lbs. of marijuana
  • 44 THC cartridges
  • 86 packages THC infused candy
  • $4,561 in US Currency

Officials say Jackson was charged with the following:

  • felony trafficking in psilocybin mushrooms
  • felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • felony possession of THC oils with intent to distribute
  • felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Jury duty woes continue in Columbus
