MCSO arrests man after issuing search warrant: drugs seized

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a search warrant was executed, drugs were seized.

According to officials, on June 28, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in Muscogee County and arrested Tobias Jackson.

MCSO suspect Tobias Jackson (Source: MCSO)

Officials say the following items were recovered as evidence:

385.9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

25 psilocybin candy bars

5.4 lbs. of marijuana

44 THC cartridges

86 packages THC infused candy

$4,561 in US Currency

Officials say Jackson was charged with the following:

felony trafficking in psilocybin mushrooms

felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

felony possession of THC oils with intent to distribute

felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime

