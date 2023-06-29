Russell County standoff ends with man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars following a standoff in Phenix City.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says they were trying to arrest Jerry Kerr, II, on several outstanding warrants. However, Kerr allegedly went inside of his home and barricaded himself in.

The county’s Tactics and Response unit were called to the scene, and Kerr eventually surrendered.

Kerr received additional charges on top of his warrants, including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

