19-year-old convicted for mother’s death sentenced in Opelika

By Amaya Graham
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An East Alabama 19-year-old convicted of killing her mother was sentenced in Opelika.

Hunter Walls received a sentence of 15 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter by a Lee County jury in May. Many of his family filled the courtroom in support.

In 2019, Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call by Stacy Walls’ daughter, who said her brother shot her mother. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, in May, the jury on the case found Hunter Walls guilty.

His aunt, who was in court supporting him, says the argument was about Hunter trying to kill himself and Stacy and his sister were trying to grab the gun from him.

When Stacy went to take the firearm, it claimed her life.

Hunter spoke to the judge with a full face of tears, saying he was remorseful for what happened and never intended to hurt his mother.

Multiple family members, including his sister spoke on his behalf in hopes of him being released on probation, which was what his attorney asked for.

Stephanie McCannon, Stacy’s sister, says the incident has been very traumatic for their entire family. She says they plan to file an appeal on his sentencing in hopes of reducing his time.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

