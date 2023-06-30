Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn man arrested for trafficking stolen identities

Auburn man arrested for trafficking stolen identities
Auburn man arrested for trafficking stolen identities(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man for two counts of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forgery device.

According to officials, a warrant was executed in the 300 block of Boykin Street in Auburn and 26-year-old Jaken Jakel Dowdell was arrested.

Investigators are still working on this case, and they are asking for anyone with information to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Vehicle overturned on Whittlesey Blvd
Vehicle overturned in car accident on Whittlesey Blvd
VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act
What the PACT Act means for veterans’ benefits
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
Hunter Walls
19-year-old convicted for mother’s death sentenced in Opelika

Latest News

Cell Phone dangers - concerns over ion-lithium batteries overheating
Cell Phone dangers - concerns over ion-lithium batteries overheating
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
Cell Phone dangers - concerns over ion-lithium batteries overheating
Cell Phone dangers - concerns over ion-lithium batteries overheating
National Soul Food Awareness month Zoom interview with Chef Julius