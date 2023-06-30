Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough named USFL MVP

Business Break
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From backup to MVP, that’s the story of Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough this season.

McGough began this season as the backup QB behind starter J’Mar Smith for the defending USFL champion Birmingham Stallions. After Smith suffered a season ending injury in week one, it was time for McGough to step in and take the reigns.

How good of a job did he do? Well, McGough accounted for a modern-day USFL record 25 touchdowns in just ten games, while only starting in nine of them, in what was called “one of the most accomplished seasons in professional spring football history”, according to USFL President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston.

McGough led the Stallions to the #1 offense in the league with 2,507 personal yards while also accounting for 78% of the Stallions touchdowns. The Stallions QB completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,105 yards and threw for 20 touchdowns with a QBR rating of 108.3, both of which set modern day USFL records. McGough also proved to be a force in the running game, rushing for 403 yards and five touchdowns on just 70 carries.

It had been an up and down time for McGough during his tenure in Birmingham before this season. He began the 2022 season as the starting QB before suffering an injury in week one, and then did not see anymore playing time until the 2022 USFL championship game, where he helped lead the Stallions to their first title. He then began this season as the backup before re-taking the role of the starter.

McGough becomes the first Stallion to ever win USFL MVP, and is the first QB to win the award since 1984.

McGough looks to lead the Stallions to their second consecutive championship this Saturday, July 1, when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Maulers at the Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium in Canton, Ohio.

