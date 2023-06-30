Cell Phone dangers - concerns over ion-lithium batteries overheating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us use a cell phone or other electronic device daily, but don’t realize the dangers they could pose, especially when we’re charging them.

Last month an Atlanta area resident almost lost their home after a smartphones ion-lithium battery overheated, causing a fire.

“Lithium batteries store a lot of energy in a small space, said Columbus Fire Division Chief and Fire Marshall John Shull.

Shull said this same scenario could happen here, because most people charge and store their smartphones incorrectly.

“You want to make sure that you don’t charge your devices on anything that’s highly combustible, so what I’m talking about is that a lot of people will do that on their beds,” said Shull.

Your bed, sheets, and even couch all flammable leaving you at risk for a potential fire if the battery overheats.

“Putting them on a dense flat surface is the way to go, said Director of Piedmont Columbus Regionals’ Safe Kids Organization.

A flat surface, like a nightstand for example, has a harder chance of catching fire.

Something else to look out for old charging cords that are ruined, exposed or damaged.

“Get rid of that, don’t use that anymore, you’ve got exposed wires,” urged Shull.

To avoid a fire hazard here are some other tips to remember:

Make sure your charging ports are compatible to your phone. Also don’t over charge the smartphone if it’s charged, unplug it.

Lastly, in the hot temperatures, keep your phone in a cool and dry place.

“The possibility of an electrical fire is great, probably greater than some people think,” said Shull.

“It’s just really important that your mindful of where these devices are with your children,” said Pam Fair.

Chief Shull said a rule of thumb for charging cords is to replace them every so often to avoid exposed wires.

He also told News Leader 9 while it may seem convenient to charge your phone night next to you at night, your life is way more important than a phone.

