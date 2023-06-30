Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of Eufaula prepares to host annual firework display and Independence Day celebration

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Eufaula is getting ready for their annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1. It’s going to be hot, but that is not stopping the festivities.

According to organizers of the event, in past years they would pray the rain would hold off for the firework show. Now, it’s a matter of staying cool and not letting the heat get the best of you.

“For a small city we have a pretty good firework show every year,” Mayor of Eufaula, Jack Tibbs said.

“We have several thousand people come,” the director of Mainstreet Eufaula and Tourism, Ann Sparks said.

The parking lot in front of the Marina Store and Grill at Lakepoint State Park will feature different food trucks and vendors, as well as a live dj.

Mayor Tibbs said there could be nearly four thousand people coming to the free event.

“It’s amazing how many people out there that I won’t know. They just come from everywhere,” he said.

The main attraction is when sparks light up the sky.

“No personal fireworks are allowed in our city limits. It will start promptly at 9:00 p.m. and last till about 9:30 p.m., and it will be at the landing closest to the highway.” Sparks said.

“There’s a reason why they say hot as the fourth of July, cause it’s going to be hot,” Mayor Tibbs said.

Since the fireworks don’t start until later in the evening, here a few reminders to stay safe in the heat.

“Drink a lot of non-alcoholic fluid and bring coolers of water, whatever you think that you need. Wear light-loose fitting clothes, and make sure the elderly and the young are not exposed,” Sparks said.

According to Mayor Tibbs, a lot of people will watch the show from the lake on boats.

“You can’t drink and drive on a boat just like a in a car, and there will be law enforcement on the water also.” he said.

If you are consuming adult beverages, it is recommended to compensate each drink with three glasses of a hydrating liquid after the consumption of that alcoholic beverage.

“We encourage everyone to join us. It’s a fun, free, family event. We just are stressing everyone needs to have safety precautions.” Sparks said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle overturned on Whittlesey Blvd
Vehicle overturned in car accident on Whittlesey Blvd
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Columbus woman faces 20 years after guilty plea to possession of child porn
VA Officials hope to spread awareness of veteran benefits of PACT Act
What the PACT Act means for veterans’ benefits
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested
Russell County standoff ends with man arrested

Latest News

Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday
Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday
City of Eufaula prepares to host annual firework display and Independence Day celebration
City of Eufaula prepares to host annual firework display and Independence Day celebration
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday
Travel and safety tips for the upcoming Independence holiday