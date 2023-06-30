City of Eufaula prepares to host annual firework display and Independence Day celebration

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Eufaula is getting ready for their annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1. It’s going to be hot, but that is not stopping the festivities.

According to organizers of the event, in past years they would pray the rain would hold off for the firework show. Now, it’s a matter of staying cool and not letting the heat get the best of you.

“For a small city we have a pretty good firework show every year,” Mayor of Eufaula, Jack Tibbs said.

“We have several thousand people come,” the director of Mainstreet Eufaula and Tourism, Ann Sparks said.

The parking lot in front of the Marina Store and Grill at Lakepoint State Park will feature different food trucks and vendors, as well as a live dj.

Mayor Tibbs said there could be nearly four thousand people coming to the free event.

“It’s amazing how many people out there that I won’t know. They just come from everywhere,” he said.

The main attraction is when sparks light up the sky.

“No personal fireworks are allowed in our city limits. It will start promptly at 9:00 p.m. and last till about 9:30 p.m., and it will be at the landing closest to the highway.” Sparks said.

“There’s a reason why they say hot as the fourth of July, cause it’s going to be hot,” Mayor Tibbs said.

Since the fireworks don’t start until later in the evening, here a few reminders to stay safe in the heat.

“Drink a lot of non-alcoholic fluid and bring coolers of water, whatever you think that you need. Wear light-loose fitting clothes, and make sure the elderly and the young are not exposed,” Sparks said.

According to Mayor Tibbs, a lot of people will watch the show from the lake on boats.

“You can’t drink and drive on a boat just like a in a car, and there will be law enforcement on the water also.” he said.

If you are consuming adult beverages, it is recommended to compensate each drink with three glasses of a hydrating liquid after the consumption of that alcoholic beverage.

“We encourage everyone to join us. It’s a fun, free, family event. We just are stressing everyone needs to have safety precautions.” Sparks said.

