Enrichment Services Program hosts ‘Be the Light’ community expo

By Josiah Berry
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Enrichment Services Program hosted its ‘Be the Light’ community expo earlier today.

The event was held from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m., at 3000 Macon Road, behind the Columbus Public Library playground.

The ESP expo offered early childhood education program enrollment, jobs, community resources, and family fun. The expo was held to provide families with the opportunity to enroll in ESPs Head Start, Early Head Start, and Pre-K programs, and for individuals to apply for career opportunities available within the organization and showcase local community resources.

“We want the community to know the mission of the ESP is to empower families to thrive through quality education, services, and partnership,” says ESP Parent, Family, Community Engagement Manger Leona Watts.

The ESP was also hiring at the event this afternoon. They were looking to fill several positions including teachers, cooks, family advocates, and bus drivers.

