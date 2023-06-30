Heat & Humidity Stick Around Through Independence Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday looks to be the hottest day of the year so far based on the latest data coming into us with highs into the mid and upper 90s, and a chance that some of the hottest spots may touch 100 degrees.

Regardless of whether the actual temperatures get there or not, the feels like temperatures tomorrow will hover around 105 during the hottest part of the day. Look for similar conditions on Sunday, but a better coverage of rain and storms should knock a few degrees off of temperatures in most spots.

Looking at Monday and Tuesday, highs will drop back to the mid 90s with the rain coverage in the 30-40% range during the afternoon and evening. This will mean that you may have to dodge some rain and storms at times during the afternoon and evening for your Independence Day, but it won’t be a washout or an all-day thing.

By the time fireworks are being set off, most of the rain and storms should be out of here. For the middle and end of next week - and into next weekend - the coverage of rain goes up a bit to around 40-50%, and because of that, highs will drop to the lower 90s in most spots. Morning lows across the next 9 days will remain very warm and muggy with low to mid 70s across the board.

FULL 5 P.M. WEATHER CAST BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.